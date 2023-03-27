Indigenous producer takes title partnership for B.C. Cannabis Summit

The B.C. Cannabis Summit returns to Kelowna for a second year

The 2022 B.C. Cannabis Summit was held in Kelowna from April 20-22. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

The B.C. Craft Farmers Co-op has announced that All Nations Mestiyexw will be the title partner at the 2023 B.C. Cannabis Summit in Kelowna.

All Nations is an Indigenous-led cannabis producer that weaves traditional Indigenous practices with innovative cultivation methods.

“At All Nations, we focus on strengthening the connection to Indigenous communities. We strive to make a positive socioeconomic impact with Indigenous communities, always encouraging and inspiring Indigenous participation in this industry,” said All Nations CEO Darwin Douglas. “Our model is recognized by Indigenous communities across the country. It speaks to where Indigenous communities are in their quest for economic sovereignty and their desire to build prosperity – seeking business opportunities within their Nation and on their traditional territories. All Nations is about producing great cannabis, creating hope for communities, bringing the Indigenous people into this industry and creating a future that’s sustainable and creating positive societal impact.”

The three-day summit will be packed with vendors, prizes, and guest speakers including Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth and Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased online.

The summit will be held at the Eldorado Resort April 21-23.

READ MORE: A dope 4/20 in Kelowna with the B.C. Cannabis Summit

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

cannabisIndigenousKelownamarijuana