Impaired driving investigation finds Okanagan woman three times over limit

But not before she fled from police at initial roadside stop and then hit an RCMP vehicle with hers

A Vernon woman who RCMP say fled from police and crashed into an officer’s vehicle was later caught up and allegedly provided a breath sample triple the legal limit.

A traffic services officer was conducting an impaired driving investigation Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of 30th Avenue when the suspect driver fled from police.

Minutes later, the vehicle and driver were located a short distance away by another responding officer and taken into custody.

“The responding officers are fortunate they were not injured during this incident, as the driver of the subject vehicle allegedly collided with a police vehicle prior to coming to a stop and being apprehended,” says RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “Operating a vehicle while impaired is a dangerous practice which compromises the safety of the community. The RCMP remains committed to removing impaired drivers form our roadways.”

A 34-year-old female, of Vernon, provided breath samples three times over the legal limit. She has since been released from custody and is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

