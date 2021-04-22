Impaired driver on slippery slope with Vernon RCMP

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested a suspected impaired driver who took an unauthorized short cut to a Coldstream roadway. (File photo)

An impaired driver was caught taking the path less travelled in order to get their vehicle out of a locked parking lot Wednesday evening.

An RCMP officer was on patrol in Coldstream at around 9 p.m., April 21, when they observed a vehicle drive up a rocky slope and over the embankment of t3he Kalamalka beach parking lot and onto Husband Drive.

A traffic stop was conducted with the driver who had become trapped in the parking lot when the gate was closed and locked for the night.

“While interacting with the driver, it became apparent to the investigator that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, and as a result of these observations, the officer initiated an impaired driving investigation,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

After failing a breath test administered by the officer using a roadside screening device the driver, (a 21-year-old man), was issued a three-day immediate roadside prohibition under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

READ MORE: Man steals $900 from Lake Country business

READ MORE: Kelowna woman’s fake gun lands her in real trouble with Vernon police



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP