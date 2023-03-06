An impaired driver collided with a power pole and fire hydrant shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, March 5. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

Impaired driver crashes into Vernon fire hydrant and power pole

22-year-old failed roadside tests

A truck plowed over a fire hydrant and hit a power pole in an early morning crash Sunday, March 5.

RCMP were called to the crash shortly after 3 a.m. in the 8200 block of Okanagan Landing Road.

“The driver was at the scene with the badly damaged vehicle when the responding officers arrived,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Chris Terleski. “During their interaction with the man, the investigating officer formed the suspicion his ability to operate the vehicle was impacted by alcohol.”

The 22-year old Vernon man provided two samples of his breath that both registered Fail readings on a roadside screening device.

As a result, he was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle impounded for 30 days. He was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The crash also knocked power out in the area.

City of Vernon and BC Hydro crews were called to render the scene safe and address the damaged infrastructure.

