The seized weapons from a police investigation in West Kelowna. Photo: BC RCMP

Illegal drugs and weapons seized by West Kelowna RCMP

Three West Kelowna residents face potential drug-related charges

A West Kelowna RCMP investigation has resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs and weapons.

The near month-long investigation centered around a property in the 3400-block of Old Okanagan Highway where the drugs and weapons were obtained after a pair of warrants were executed.

A residence and vehicle were searched and an undisclosed amount of suspected cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

“Along with the suspected illicit drugs removed from our streets,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey,

“Police also seized a sawed off shotgun, a pair of rifles, ammunition, crossbows, batons, bear spray and pellet guns along with over $10,000 cash and suspected stolen property.”

A 45-year-old man, 26-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, all from West Kelowna, are expected to make their first court appearances in October.

