Icy roads cause several accidents across Kelowna

Emergency services were kept busy Friday morning

Slippery roads across Kelowna kept emergency services busy this morning responding to several accidents across the city.

Shortly after 7 a.m. emergency services responded to a roll over near Chute Lake Road and Lark Street in the Mission. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

Soon after that fire fighters were called to a four-vehicle collision on the overpass at John Hindle Drive and Highway 97 because of ice on the road. Reports indicated there were no injuries, however police shut down the overpass until the accident could be cleaned up.

Around 8:20 a.m. another crash happened involving a single vehicle in the south bound lanes just before William R. Bennett bridge.

More to come.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report
Next story
Field trip inspires Salmon Arm student to recreate art exhibit in Minecraft

Just Posted

Police incident in Lake Country resolves peacefully

Traffic was backed up on the highway for several hours yesterday night

Big White named third best resort in Canada

Snowpak.com named the resort the best in the Okanagan

Icy roads cause several accidents across Kelowna

Emergency services were kept busy Friday morning

National Indigenous Cannabis and Hemp Conference comes to Kelowna

Indigenous speakers come to the Okanagan to discuss marijuana practices

Kelowna high school hosts turkey drive to support Central Okanagan Food Bank

Immaculata high school students look to help fill 2000 Christmas food hampers on Nov. 25

Okanagan tourism video celebrates paddleboarding hero

Vernon lake defender featured in film focused on sustainable tourism

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

City of Revelstoke company owes millions

With the proposed propane subsidy, mayor said RCEC won’t be able to compete

Shuswap orchard working with Interior Health after apple juice recall

Health inspection report raises concerns with hygiene, sanitation, improper attire

Shuswap man won’t be jailed for possessing child pornography

Conditional sentence from Supreme Court includes house arrest curfew for six months

Field trip inspires Salmon Arm student to recreate art exhibit in Minecraft

Grade 5 student makes a model of The Little Lake exhibit at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery

Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

Create an emergency kit, BC Hydro says, and report all outages or downed lines

Study finds microplastics in all remote Arctic beluga whales tested

Lead author Rhiannon Moore says she wasn’t expecting to see so many microplastics so far north

Services needed in B.C. for early-onset Alzheimer’s disease patients: doctor, advocates

More patients are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at an earlier age

Most Read