Hundreds to gather at Waterfront Park for Santa Shuffle and Elf Walk

The event is being held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.

The 11th annual Santa Shuffle Fun Run and Elf Walk was held Saturday at Rotary Stadium. The event is a fundraiser for the Salvation Army. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The 11th annual Santa Shuffle Fun Run and Elf Walk was held in 2018 at Rotary Stadium. The event is a fundraiser for the Salvation Army. (Contributed)

Hundreds of people are expected to gather in their festive Elf and Santa outfits as well as ugly Christmas sweaters on Saturday, to participate in the 29th annual five-kilometre Santa Shuffle and one-kilometre Elf Walk.

The fun, family-oriented event supports individuals and families in need through the Salvation Army in Kelowna.

“The Santa Shuffle is a fun event for the whole family,” said Pastor Darryl Burry. “We live in a very active community with many races taking place each year. This event combines the opportunity for those of all ages including their pets to participate in a non-competitive race/walk and also make a difference in the lives of our friends and neighbours right here in our community.”

Runners can try and “catch” a Running Room Pace Elf to earn extra tickets for participant prizes. Medals will be awarded for first, second and third-place finishers in various categories (men, women, youth). There will also be an award for the best-dressed pet courtesy of Bark ‘N Fly and Total Pet.

Steven Nash Fitness will lead a warm-up for all race participants and Salvation Army volunteers will be on-site serving refreshments before and after the race.

The Santa Shuffle and Elf Walk will commence at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Waterfront Park in downtown Kelowna.

Registration forms are available at the Running Room or at the Kelowna Community Church (1480 Sutherland Ave.), or participants can register onsite on the day of the event at 9 a.m.

