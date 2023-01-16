Crews clear fallen trees at SilverStar Moutain Resort over the weekend. (Sheena On Piste photo)

Crews clear fallen trees at SilverStar Moutain Resort over the weekend. (Sheena On Piste photo)

Hundreds of trees snapped, backside closed at Vernon ski hill

Putnam Creek remains closed Monday and Tuesday

The backside of SilverStar Mountain Resort remains closed due to snow conditions for Monday, Jan. 16 and Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Putnam Creek remains closed following the weekend and further closures may be necessary. Brewers Pond is also closed due to unseasonably warm temperatures.

The ski hill received more than 25 centimeters of wet, heavy snow over the weekend, creating challenging conditions.

“The mild temperatures and heavy snow load on the tree tops has caused hundreds of trees to snap or fall over completely, some onto power lines,” the resort said. “This has created numerous unmarked hazards throughout our 3,282 acres of skiable terrain. Despite these challenging and unprecedented circumstances, our team was able to assess, clear, and safely open the Comet Chair and Gondola terrain.”

The Alpine Meadows chair was also cleared and opened on the weekend

Visitors are asked to prepare for possible closures of other lifts.

READ MORE: Runs closed at Vernon ski hill due to avalanche risk

READ MORE: Wildlife winter well in the Okanagan

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Skiing and SnowboardingVernonWinter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Large property tax hike looms in Lake Country
Next story
Okanagan senior fighting to keep condo strata from becoming 55+ only

Just Posted

(File – Black Press Media)
Blue Monday: CMHA Kelowna encourages checking in with self and others

Lake Country council begins budget deliberations Jan. 26. (Black Press file photo)
Large property tax hike looms in Lake Country

Austyn Godfrey and her friends. (Kassidy Jarvis/Submitted)
Friends mourning left with questions 1 year after young woman found dead in Kelowna

The Move RX team hosts its first charity workshop of the year on Jan. 19. (MoveRX.ca)
Workout workshops supporting Kelowna Women’s Shelter