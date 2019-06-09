Hundreds of Kelowna residents ‘Walk to End ALS’

Volunteer led fundraiser aims to raise $32,000

The Kelowna Walk for ALS saw 210 people attend the fundraising event to end amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The volunteer led fundraiser took place at Waterfront Park – Island Stage for people of all ages.

Participants had the opportunity to take part in a 50/50 draw, silent auction, a BBQ and games for kids.

“We raised several thousand dollars on the Silent Auction and CarBBQ. All the funds raised goes directly to patient care in our province,” said a spokesperson for ALS.

All proceeds go towards ALS to reach the fundraising goal of $32,000.

The Walk to End ALS is the largest volunteer-led fundraiser for ALS Societies across Canada.

To donate visit ‘Walk to End ALS.’

