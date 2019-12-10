Big White Ski Resort is located 56 km southeast of Kelowna. (Contributed)

Hundreds at Big White are still without water

On Monday a water main rupture at Big White Resort left hundreds without access to showers, dishwashers and tap water

Hundreds of people staying at Big White Ski Resort were still without running water as of 7 a.m. today.

According to officials with the resort, a water main broke yesterday morning (Dec. 9) affecting at least 50 per cent of people staying at the resort’s upper village. Shower, dishwashers and tap water were all impacted.

“As of 7 a.m. we are awaiting on the sand to arrive from town so we can burry the pipe load, test it and turn it on,” said Michael J Ballingall, senior vice president of Big White Ski Resort. “Still looking at 10 a.m.”

In a statement made yesterday, Big White Ski Resort said it’s working to fix the issue.

“We have found the rupture, are conducting a repair, and will immediately start re-charging the system,” said the statement.

“Water conservation is critical at this time in order to get the entire system recharged.”

To help address the problem, the resort is connecting its Powder Chair water treatment plant onto the village system to speed up the process.

At the time of the statement, Ballingall said he expected everyone to have water services again at approximately 4 p.m. Monday.

Hundreds at Big White are still without water

On Monday a water main rupture at Big White Resort left hundreds without access to showers, dishwashers and tap water

