The Ogopogo statue in City Park. - Carli Berry/Capital News

How much did the Ogopogo statue weigh at City Park?

It is much heavier than you might think

It took crews two days to dismantle the Ogopogo statue that sat in Kelowna’s City Park Waterpark.

For 29 years the statue rested in the park and was recently destroyed, along with the rest of the park that has been closed since 2017.

A new park is set to open in time for summer, but aren’t you the slightest bit curious about how much Ogopogo’s head actually weighed?

READ MORE: Off with his head: Construction work begins to remove Ogopogo statue

READ MORE: All that remains: Beloved Kelowna water park vanishes

Scott Bushell, director of infrastructure development for the City of West Kelowna, estimated the head weighed 60,000 kilograms (132,277.36 pounds).

The statue was 14.4 metres long and 2.4 m high and was installed in 1990.

READ MORE: MICHAELS: It’s harder for you than them, goodbye Ogie

READ MORE: Social media weighs in on Kelowna park’s Ogopogo upcoming extinction

The statue was removed due to safety concerns and for not being in line with current codes and standards that do not permit climbable features in spray parks.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
American Airlines extends Max-caused cancellations to June 5
Next story
Okanagan paddleboarder cleaning up Kalamalka Lake

Just Posted

Kootnekoff: Is it legal to secretly record a phone call?

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Trudeau removed Jody Wilson-Raybould and Dr. Jane… Continue reading

The Grateful Fed Pub is back from the dead

The popular music venue and eatery reanimates under new management

How much did the Ogopogo statue weigh at City Park?

It is much heavier than you might think

HomeSense now open in West Kelowna

The doors are open a few days before the grand opening April 9

Blue Man Group to stop in Penticton

The world-renowned group will be at the South Okanagan Events Centre April 23 and 24

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Apartment fire on Vancouver Island, reports of multiple people trapped

Emergency crews are responding to a working third alarm fire

Wild Goose Winery brings the blues to the Okanagan

Vineyard Stage concert series returns with a lineup full of talent

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

New exposure warnings involve Camosun, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more

Langley baby girl who beat the odd at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Small rock slide does not close highway west of Salmon Arm

Social media reports indicate some of the small slide was cleared from the highway by passersby

Okanagan paddleboarder cleaning up Kalamalka Lake

Vernon’s Aaron Nasipayko, so far, has removed a pallet and two crates worth of debris while paddling

Most Read