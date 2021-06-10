The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is launching an online survey for residents of Electoral Areas B, D and F in regards to housing issues. (Black Press Files)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is launching an online survey for residents of Electoral Areas B, D and F in regards to housing issues.

Housing survey launched for select Columbia Shuswap Regional District electoral areas

Survey asks questions about affordability, accountability and accessibility

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) wants input from selected electoral areas in regards to housing issues.

The regional district is launching an online survey that covers such important issues as affordability, accessibility and availability for residents of Areas B (Revelstoke Rural), D (Falkland, Ranchero, Silver Creek, Salmon Valley, Deep Creek and Gardom Lake) and F (North Shuswap).

What are some of the important housing issues in Electoral Areas B, D and F?

Is it affordability? What about accessibility and availability?

The survey is available online at the CSRD website: www.csrd.bc.ca/csrd-connect.

It is being conducted by Urbanics Consultants Ltd. and is designed to develop a better understanding of the current and emerging housing needs of the Regional District.

The work is being supported by a $45,000 grant from the Union of BC Municipalities. The funding is designed to help local governments meet new provincial regulations requiring local governments to complete Housing Needs Reports which evaluate housing needs in their areas and develop policies that would be included in a community’s Official Community Plan.

Electoral areas within the CSRD are each experiencing different population trends that will impact how to approach housing policy. The survey will help identify needs or issues which are specific to these various electoral areas.

If you have any questions or concerns related to the survey, please contact Brendan Dawe at Urbanics Consultants Ltd. at: bdawe@urbanics.com.

