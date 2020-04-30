Housing develops for Okanagan Indian Band members

Two projects build rental homes for First Nations

Several housing opportunities are being built for Okanagan Indian Band members.

￼The OKIB has six new homes being constructed through its Social Housing Program, and it is also seeking land owners to assist with further builds.

The Pebble Park development is underway, building six brand new homes for six families at Pebble Park Lane at Six Mile Creek. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2020.

”This is a great opportunity for six families and it is also a victory for OKIB to have this additional inventory of much-needed houses on reserve,” said Chief Byron Louis. “And we intend on continuing to seek additional funding for more housing.”

The terms of rental include reasonable rents of $925 per month for a three-bedroom house and $1,025 for a four-bedroom house. These rates are subject to change but the final rental rates will reflect good value in the housing market.

The OKIB is also seeking land owners interested in a program with the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation. The program provides funding for non-profit rental housing projects in First Nation communities.

Those who own their own lots and are interested have until May 10, 2020 to apply.

The section 95 program has a few requirements:

• The program is open to all OKIB members who are certificate of possession holders.

• The lot must be surveyed and registered with Canada Lands in the applicant’s name.

• The applicant must be willing to transfer the lot into the Band’s name for the life of the operating agreement (typically 25 years).

• All lots must be unencumbered (available), ready for construction and serviced with water, sewer (or septic), electricity and road access by the end of construction.

• Construction to start within six months of final commitment approval.

• NB: The maximum CMHC subsidy in 2019 was $260,000 (for a completed and fully-serviced house).

Those interested should complete the Rent-to-Own application and the CMHC EOI 2020 application and submit them to martina.lewis@okanagan.org.

READ MORE: Okanagan Indian Band to build $900K cultural arbor

READ MORE: OKIB asks visitors to ‘stay away’ during COVID-19

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

￼￼￼￼￼

Indigenous Housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Westbank First Nation school wins $20,000 worth of new technology
Next story
Revelstoke Mountain Resort offering partial credit for season passes upon renewal

Just Posted

Okanagan couple launches initiative to help small businesses during COVID-19

Susie and Bryan Gay want to help their fellow business owners

Westbank First Nation school wins $20,000 worth of new technology

Sənsisyustən House of Learning is one of 20 winning schools across Canada

Tiny Bundles program reopens at Central Okanagan Food Bank

The program is available through appointment only in Kelowna and West Kelowna

West Kelowna man arrested after waking occupants in late-night break-in

Residents of the house, who were home at the time, heard a voice and discovered an unknown man inside

Illegal dumping on the rise in Kelowna amid pandemic: forest clean-up group

‘I just hate to see our beautiful forests turning into landfills from ignorant people being too lazy to go to the landfill’

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

COVID-19 pandemic will have long-lasting effect on Summerland businesses, says Chamber boss

Poverty “probably going to end up killing more people than the virus,” says Chamber president Kubek

Revelstoke Mountain Resort offering partial credit for season passes upon renewal

The resort closed March 16, which was 34 days early

Mission Institution: Voices from inside Canada’s worst COVID-19 prison outbreak

Families speak out over conditions as class-action lawsuit filed against federal government

Salmon Arm’s Missy MacKintosh earns win in global clean cosmetic competition

MisMack Clean Cosmetics Art Shadow line tops in best eye colour

Camp booted from BX Dog Park in Vernon

RCMP, bylaw spoke with individuals and they have since moved on

Nanaimo pilot among those missing after helicopter crash in the Mediterranean

Capt. Kevin Hagen missing along with four other Canadian Armed Forces members, one is confirmed dead

South Okanagan mayor protests ‘gouging’ at the gas pumps

“Enough is enough.” That is what Mayor Spencer Coyne has to say… Continue reading

Most Read