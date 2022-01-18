Rutland house fire quickly knocked down

Fire crews are responding to a blaze at a home on Dougall Road

A fire in the roof of a home on Dougal Road South was quickly extinguished Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the second alarm blaze about 3:15 p.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen rising from the roof as crews arrived, however, the blaze was quickly brought under control.

According to Platoon Captain Dennis Miller, the fire was contained to the attic and the residents were doing renovations at the time of the blaze.

However, the cause of the fire is not yet known and an investigator is headed to the scene.

FortisBC is also on scene to shut off gas to the home.

This is the second blaze that Kelowna fire crews have responded to in the last 24 hours, after home under construction in Black Mountain caught fire on Monday afternoon.

