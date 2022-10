The cause of the blaze is currently unknown

A house is reportedly on fire in Penticton on Sunday, Oct. 16. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

A fire has reportedly ripped through a home on Penticton’s Kirkpatrick Avenue.

The Penticton Fire Department responded to the blaze just before 7 p.m. and is currently on scene.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the structure at the time of the incident.

Smoke and flames can be seen from most parts of the city as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

More to come.

