The doors are open a few days before the grand opening April 9

The wait is over, HomeSense is now open in West Kelowna.

While the grand opening won’t take place until April 9, lucky shoppers were able to hunt for bargains a few days early during its soft opening.

The store has been in development since October 2018 is allowing shoppers to come through its doors now. The HomeSense store, located on Carrington Road, will open April 9, and offer 15,000 square feet of home decor and furniture shopping.