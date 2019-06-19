A homeless individual squats in the entrance to Vernon’s Bylaw Office downtown Wednesday morning. (Submitted Photo)

Homelessness, open drug use continue to plague North Okanagan community

Last Wednesday a homeless man was observed occupying the entrance to the City of Vernon’s bylaw office

Downtown vagrancy and open drug use continue to disturb local businesses and residents.

Last Wednesday a homeless man was observed occupying the entrance to the City of Vernon’s bylaw office.

That same week, a couple was observed shooting a substance in their arms in the entrance to the Salvation Army House of Hope, in broad daylight.

See: Homeless carts cause frustration in Vernon

Homeless carts, bodily fluids and feces, needles and garbage continue to plague the downtown area and beyond.

The Morning Star has tried to reach out to the city’s bylaw office but calls have not been returned.

See: Solutions offered, emotions high at Vernon town hall meeting

Meanwhile the City of Vernon is looking to address the issues.

During the June 10 council meeting, four notices of motion were presented to deal with ongoing concerns about safety.

Coun. Kari Gares has asked that last year’s Activate Safety Task Force be brought back for review by council.

Coun. Scott Anderson wants to look at garbage cans placed in “problem areas,” private security during the evening and a loitering bylaw similar to the one in Penticton, where individuals are prohibited from sitting or laying down on sidewalks.

See: Vernon politicians target downtown safety issues

Kelowna man reflects on break-in, RCMP standoff, at his home

