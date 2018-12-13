Your donations can help the Mission Christmas Bureau ensure there are presents under the tree for those in need.

Holiday recycling rules in Kelowna

Do you know how to responsibly recycle this holiday season?

This year curbside waste collection will be affected during the Christmas-New Year’s holiday period.

Garbage and recycling will not be collected on Christmas Day, Tuesday Dec. 25, or New Year’s Day, Tuesday Jan. 1. As a result, curbside pick-up moves ahead one day during the last week of December and first week of January.

During these weeks only, residents who normally have collection on Tuesday should put their carts at the curb on Wednesday. Wednesday collection will be on Thursday, Thursday collection on Friday, and Friday collection on Saturday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Jan. 5.The weekday collection schedule returns to normal on Monday, Jan. 7. View regionaldistrict.com/recycle for details.

RELATED: Be prepared for garbage and recycling delays

The Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre on Asquith Road in West Kelowna will not be affected by holiday closures and will be open as usual Friday to Monday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

The Traders Cove Transfer Station just off Westside Road will be open Wednesday December 26th from 6:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.. The North Westside Road Transfer Station on the Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 26.

RELATED: Garbage tip fees up at Westside Transfer Station

Recycling:

Remember to put all wrapping paper (except foil), flattened boxes and cartons into your recycling cart for curbside pick- up, or take to your nearest recycling depot. Keep the recycling spirit going by saving all shiny and foil wrapping paper and cards, ribbons and bows for re-use.

Recycling Cart “Naughty” List

  • No Ribbons & Bows
  • No Foil Gift Wrap
  • No Padded Envelopes
  • No Toys
  • No Lights
  • No Batteries

Recycling and Landfill Operations:

The Glenmore Landfill and Recycling Depot, 2720 John Hindle Drive

(7:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m., closed Dec. 25, 26, and Jan. 1)

The Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Center, Asquith Road

(7:30 a.m.-3:50 p.m. Friday thru Monday, closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1)

Traders Cove Transfer Station, Westside Road

(Sunday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Wednesday, 6:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1)

North Westside Road Transfer Station, Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road

(8 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, closed Dec. 25, 26, and Jan. 1)

For more Recycling Depot locations, and more info on what to recycle, go to regionaldistrict.com/recycle, download the free My Waste App, or contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office by email recycle@cord.bc.ca or call 250-469-6250.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP responding to bomb threats at South Okanagan car dealerships

Just Posted

Holiday recycling rules in Kelowna

Do you know how to responsibly recycle this holiday season?

Rockets lose in Lethbridge

In the second game of the road trip the Rockets lost 5-1 to the Hurricanes

West Kelowna student finalist for $100,000 scholarship

Nhi Dao, Grade 12 Mouch Boucherie Secondary student, cited for her community service

Kelowna’s vacant Greyhound station has sold

Greyhound, ceased operations as of Oct. 31.

New fieldhouse slated for Kelowna’s Rutland Recreation Park

New 9,000-square-foot, two-storey building would replace smaller, aging change rooms

Your morning news in 90: Dec. 13, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

RCMP responding to bomb threats at South Okanagan car dealerships

First responders at the scene of after bomb threats issued

Supreme Court upholds Canada’s right to reargue facts in assisted-dying case

Julia Lamb and the B.C. Civil Liberties Association are spearheading a challenge of the law

B.C. company facing several charges in 2017 chicken abuse case

CFIA investigation leads to 38 charges against Elite Farm Services and Ontario-based Sofina Foods

Okanagan Symphony presents Yuletide Tales

Christmas concert features three classic Christmas stories

Woman forcibly confined, sexually assaulted between Creston and Cranbrook

The suspect forced the woman into her vehicle before driving along Highway 3

Activists protest at Shuswap pig abattoir

Incident at meat processing plant under investigation by Salmon Arm RCMP

Giving the gift of nature

Please don’t be mad, but I bought you a moose

‘I thought I was dead as soon as I saw the gun’

Keremeos gas station attendant tells story about man with gun coming to store

Most Read