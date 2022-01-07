Hitting the ‘slopes’ on Knox Mountain in Kelowna

Skiiers have taken advantage of the fresh powder in the Okanagan.
Knox Mountain in central Kelowna has become an unorthodox backcountry ski location for locals after the latest snowfall.
Skiiers skin up and then ride down the “silky powder,” said a local enjoying the stoke while out for a night ski on Jan. 6.
It is important to follow safety protocols, have all the necessary gear and an understanding of snow science before venturing out for a backcountry rip.
