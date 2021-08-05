Highway 97A reopened on Thursday, Aug. 5. (CSRD photo)

Highway 97A reopens after closure due to Two Mile wildfire

DriveBC announced the reopening around 9 a.m. on Aug. 5

Travelling south from Sicamous will no longer require a detour.

Highway 97A has reopened after a lengthy closure due to the Two Mile Road wildfire.

DriveBC announced the reopening around 9 a.m. on Aug. 5, alongside a travel advisory between Mara Heights Road and Mervyn Road.

Traffic may not stop inside that stretch of the highway and motorists must follow the orders of traffic control in the area.

