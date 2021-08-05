Highway 97A reopens after closure due to Two Mile wildfire

DriveBC announced the reopening around 9 a.m. on Aug. 5

Travelling south from Sicamous will no longer require a detour.

Highway 97A has reopened after a lengthy closure due to the Two Mile Road wildfire.

DriveBC announced the reopening around 9 a.m. on Aug. 5, alongside a travel advisory between Mara Heights Road and Mervyn Road.

#BCHwy97A – TRAVEL ADVISORY in effect south of #Sicamous due to wildfire activity. Please watch for crews on the road. All through traffic may not stop on the highway in the effected area. Next update time at approximately 3:00 PM PDT.

More info: https://t.co/My0ouWj1QP pic.twitter.com/L2YED9Hl75 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 5, 2021

Traffic may not stop inside that stretch of the highway and motorists must follow the orders of traffic control in the area.

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Sicamous