A two-vehicle crash south of Armstrong slowed Friday morning traffic on Highway 97A. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Highway 97A crash south of Armstrong

Two vehicles involved in Friday morning collision, one rolled over

A vehicle collision south of Armstrong slowed Friday morning traffic on Highway 97A.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, which saw one rolled over on its side near Back Enderby Road.

Traffic was slowed in the area.

car crash

