(DriveBC)

(DriveBC)

Highway 97A between Enderby and Sicamous closed due to forest fire

The current detour in effect is Highway 97B

Highway 97A between Enderby and Sicamous is closed due to a forest fire burning between Emeny Road and Sicamous Creek Frontage Road.

According to DriveBC, the 28.2 km stretch is closed just five km north of Enderby to Sicamous, and there is “no estimated time of reopening.” The next DriveBC update is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

More to come.

READ MORE: Highway 3 closed for new wildfire between Keremeos and Osoyoos

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Jeff Bezos’s comments on workers after spaceflight draws rebuke
Next story
Vancouver Island man who tried to sue for $32 trillion unsuccessful in his appeal

Just Posted

The Needles Ferry and Highway 6 are closed to the public in order to keep evacuation routes open for those who are being ordered to leave due to wildfires. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Needles Ferry and Highway 6 closed east of Cherryville

An evacuation alert has been issued for an area 15-25 kilometres east of Cherryville, including Keefer Lake and Keefer Lake Road, due to a wildfire. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Evacuation alert for 2,300 hectare Keefer Lake area fire east of Cherryville

Vernon businesswoman Blanca Crane is looking for help in her salon - Blanca’s Hairstyling – as she recuperates from a kidney transplant. Crane is also looking forward to resuming trips to a Mexican orphanage with donations of cash and supplies from North Okanagan residents. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
New kidney renews Vernon woman’s plans for Mexican orphanage

Robyn Cyr (left) and Janet Doyle are experienced consultants hired to help North Okanagan Shuswap businesses implement a re-opening strategy to help recover from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed photos)
Advisors hired to help North Okanagan-Shuswap businesses recover post-COVID