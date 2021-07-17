A car reportedly was on fire north of Vernon on Highway 97. The southbound lanes have been closed according to DriveBC and a medevac helicopter deployed. (Facebook)

Highway 97 partially closed and medevac helicopter en route north of Vernon

A vehicle incident on Highway 97 north of Vernon closed the southbound lanes Saturday, according to DriveBC.

Around 6 p.m., an air ambulance was reported to be en route to the scene, and multiple photos shared on social media show a vehicle had been on fire.

The incident occurred between Elmwood Road and Stickle Road.

There is no time announced for when the highway will be fully reopened.

It is not known the extent of any injuries that may be involved.

READ MORE: 2 flown to hospital in Coquihalla crash

car crash

