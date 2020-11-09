A two-vehicle collision stalled southbound traffic on Highway 97 near the army camp in Vernon on Nov. 9, 2020. (Kerry Hutter - Contributed)

UPDATE: Collision-closed Vernon highway reopens to single-lane alternating traffic

Two-vehicle collision with unknown injuries closed highway Monday after snowfall

UPDATE: 8:25 p.m.

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect for Highway 97 between Clerke and Vimy roads near the army camp in Vernon, according to DriveBC.

ORIGINAL:

A two-vehicle collision has closed Vernon’s Highway 97 near the army camp after an early season dusting of snow.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Vernon Fire and Rescue Services responded to the collision that occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this point.

More information regarding this incident will be added as it becomes available.

The early November snowfall has made the drive home for commuters problematic with accidents reported in both Lake Country and Kelowna. Motorists compared Hwy. 33 to an ice rink.

The first snowfall occurred in October which sent motorists sliding. RCMP and fire crews were kept busy Oct. 23 and a spokesperson from the city reminded motorists to slow down and drive to condition.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Vernon motorists winter driving skills rusty

READ MORE: Bridge east of Enderby closed due to emergency

Most Read