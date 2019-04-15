Crash on Highway 97, April 14, 2019. (IMAGE CREDIT: FACEBOOK)

Highway 97 clear following crash near Summerland

A collision between a semi truck and a car caused the highway to close this evening

Highway 97 near Summerland was cleared overnight of the semi truck crash that blocked both lanes of traffic and sent an estimated five people to hospital.

Drive BC posted that the debris from the crash was cleared just after midnight Monday.

That’s roughly seven hours after the road was blocked off as emergency crews work to help those involved in what appears to be a serious crash.

The crash that involved a semi truck and a car was called in around 5 p.m. Around 10 emergency services vehicles were on the scene and a medevac was called in to transport patients.

More to come.

Previous story
UPDATE: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church
Next story
Accused Lake Country wife killer back in court

Just Posted

UPDATE: Salmon Arm dad killed, man in custody after church shooting

Gordon Parmenter was one of two men shot at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ on Sunday, April 14.

Lake Country family fundraises for Cops for Kids after receiving help for premature baby

The Wiebe family needed help, they got it, and now they’re giving back

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and rain throughout the day

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

Accused Lake Country wife killer back in court

“We’re all just devastated by what happened.”

Money seized from crime operations directed at Kelowna program

The Kelowna program is called STOP— Stop Taking it out on your Partner

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

B.C. MP Mark Warawa hospitalized with possible cancer, online message says

Message posted asks for prayers for Langley-Aldergrove MP

UPDATE: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

Revelstoke Grizzlies win Cyclone Taylor Cup

They beat the Victoria Cougars for the provincial title

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year-old asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Okanagan theft victim thanks community for kindness

Vernon woman had purse and cell phone stolen from locked vehicle after window smashed in

Small pallet fire behind downtown Okanagan businesses extinguished

Happened just before noon in Vernon

Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

First for Woods since 2008 U.S. Open

Most Read