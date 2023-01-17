Highway 3 reopens following rockslide near Keremeos

As of Tuesday afternoon, Highway 3 reopened following a rockslide that crossed the road just outside Keremeos on Jan. 16.
A travel advisory for the highway from Keremeos to Hedley is in effect and warning drivers to be on the look out for falling rocks.
✅ CLEAR – #BCHwy3 is FULLY OPEN and CLEAR west of #Keremeos from a previous rockslide.#OsoyoosBC #PrincetonBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 17, 2023
A geotechnical assessment was conducted by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on Tuesday morning, clearing the way for re-opening.
The slide sent large boulders tumbling down the mountainside, damaging a trailer and Quonset in the RV park across the highway. The resident of the trailer was not home at the time of the rock fall.
READ MORE: State of local emergency after rockslide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos
The RV park was evacuated by the RDOS as a precaution on Monday afternoon, followed by a state of local emergency that was declared at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Updates on whether or not the evacuation will be lifted are expected soon.
The RDOS is also responding to a slide between Tulameen and Coalmont that occurred on Jan. 17, closing Coalmont Rd.
