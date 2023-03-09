(DriveBC)

(DriveBC)

Update: Highway 1 east of Revelstoke reopened

The highway was closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Update: The avalanche control work is complete and Highway 1 is reopened.

Original: Highway 1 will be closed east of Revelstoke from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for avalanche control work.

The highway closure will start near the Illecillewaet brake check and runs more than nine kilometers to the western boundary of Glacier National Park. There will be no detour around the closure, so drivers should be aware.

DriveBC cautioned for drivers to watch for traffic control and will provide an update at 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre to host youth-led art festival

READ MORE: VIDEO: Yeti Natural Selection Revelstoke recap

Breaking NewsRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadians making fewer trips to the grocery store as inflation pinches: RBC report

Just Posted

Screenshot of released Meadow Valley Meats video (Animal Justice Canada/Screenshot of video)
BC SPCA reiterates calls for provincial action on slaughterhouses amid Pitt Meadows probe

Kelowna coaches and athletes were recognized for their athletic accomplishments throughout the last year on Wednesday night (March 8) at the Mary Irwin Theatre (Rotary Centre of the Arts). (Contributed)
Szturc, Iginla among other Kelowna athletes recognized by City and PacificSport

ProducKIDvity founder and CEO, Alexandra Carnio. (Kenny Tai Photography)
Kelowna childcare centre the only of its kind in B.C.

While much of British Columbia had below normal snow levels, the Okanagan, Boundary, Nicola and Upper Fraser West regions had more snow than usual as of March 1, 2023. (BC River Forecast Centre image)
March snow measurements near normal in much of B.C.