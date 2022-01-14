DriveBC Webcam just west of Field.

UPDATE: Highway 1 re-opens east of Golden

A detour is available along Highway 93 and 95.

UPDATE 2:01 p.m.

Highway 1 has now reopened east of Golden after a vehicle incident earlier today cause the highway to be closed in both directions.

tweet

Original story:

Highway 1 is closed in both directions east of Golden, due to a vehicle incident that occurred approximately 500 meters east of Field, close to the B.C./Alberta border, says DriveBC.

An assessment is currently in progress. Expect delays when travelling.

A detour is available via Highway 93 and Highway 95, through Radium. The detour will add approximately 1.5 hours of travel time so be prepared when travelling today.

The next update is expected at 1:30 p.m. MST.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

OkanaganTransCanada

Previous story
Update: Fog advisory ended for the Central and South Okanagan
Next story
Unvaccinated B.C. man forced to quarantine after 10-minute chat with U.S. border agents

Just Posted

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery was named Artisan Distillery of the Year at the 2022 Canadian Whisky Awards, and also went home with three gold, two silver and one bronze medal. (Okanagan Spirits photo)
Okanagan Spirits wins top honour at Canadian Whisky Awards

(Kelowna Capital News)
Update: Fog advisory ended for the Central and South Okanagan

The vehicle of interest may be the black Ford Explorer with a kayak roof rack pictured (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)
RCMP search for SUV following stabbing in downtown Kelowna

Members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigated the scene of a sudden death downtown on Jan. 5, 2022, which is now being considered a homicide. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)
Suspicious death in downtown Vernon deemed a homicide