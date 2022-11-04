High-rise planned for Kelowna’s Bertram Street could be 19 storeys

A rental-only high-rise planned for Bertram Street could be growing by four storeys.
Mission Group is proposing a 19-storey building for 1333 Bertram, between Fuller and Cawston avenues.
A staff report to city council states that the permitted building height for that site is 12-storeys. The city’s density bonus allows an additional three floors, which would bring the project to 15-storeys.
It would require Mission Group to make a payment of $113,875 into a city reserve fund for public amenities and streetscapes.
Council would still need to give approval to the additional four storeys.
The building would contain 26 studio, 62 one-bedroom, and 69 two-bedroom apartments, as well as four two-bedroom townhomes.
Amenity space includes a podium rooftop and indoor facilities.
City staff is recommending support for development permit applications.
Council is to consider the proposal at its Nov. 8 meeting.
