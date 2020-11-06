RCMP say driver in Nanaimo was apologetic while being ticketed for excessive speed, wrong licence plates and no valid insurance. (File photo)

Hefty fines create ‘financial woes’ for Nanaimo driver caught going 85 km/h over speed limit

Nanaimo RCMP report motorist who was excessively speeding was also driving without insurance

A driver with no insurance was ticketed for driving 175 kilometres per hour in a 90 km/h zone, say Nanaimo RCMP.

The driver is reportedly “remorseful and apologetic,” said RCMP in a press release, noting that the Motor Vehicle Act offences added up to almost $1,200.

According to an RCMP press release, an officer pulled the driver over at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after his speed was clocked at 175 km/h near the East Wellington overpass on the Nanaimo Parkway.

To compound the driver’s woes, he was also found to be driving without valid insurance and with the wrong licence plates on the vehicle. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

“Speed kills and continues to be one of the leading causes of collisions on our streets and highways,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release. “Our officer was professional throughout the interaction and empathetic to the motorist’s financial woes, however, he could not overlook his total disregard for safety.”

