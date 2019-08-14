Heavy RCMP presence reported in West Kelowna’s Elliot Road area

A helicopter is circling from near mission hill area to Elliot Road

A large police presence is being reported in West Kelowna around the Elliot Road area.

Witnesses have reported that Elliot Road is closed in the area between Highway 97 and Solar Road.

A witness told the Capital News a there is an RCMP fixed-wing plane that was circling the area and now headed to Peachland.

Two ambulances are staged at Bartley Road.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to RCMP for comment and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters clash with police in airport mayhem

Just Posted

‘Vilification’ of Trudeau hurts campaign: MP Stephen Fuhr

Nonetheless, Fuhr stands by the Liberal leader

Kelowna homeless claim they are assaulted ‘regularly’ by police, public

Everyone has their ‘breaking point’: bylaw manager David Gazely

Cherry association: China relations won’t harm exports

China is Canada’s second largest fruit importer

Okanagan Sun player gets nod as top defensive player of the week

Cory McCoy earns the accolade in week 2 of the BC Football Conference

Kelowna set to host National Field Lacrosse Championships for 1st time

Provincial teams will battle it out for the Canada’s best

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

It’s back! Aritzia releases annual warehouse sale dates

Your favourite summer end sale is back and ready to take your money

Shuswap ‘space pioneer’ dies at age 95, leaves amazing legacy

Bruce Aikenhead would bring astronaut friends like Chris Hadfield to Vernon science centre

RCMP probing link between homicide, missing persons case in northern B.C.

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide in Williams Lake

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk dies days before 2019 fair opens

Family-operated Hunky Bill’s business has spanned three generations

Preliminary inquiry to be set for accused South Okanagan murderer

John Brittain is charged with the murder of four people

Shuswap RCMP see fewer calls for service but more property, violent crimes

Statistics affected by recent changes to reporting process

Vernon Tim Hortons makes autistic boy’s day: mother

All Matthew wanted was some chocolate-chip cookies after a hard day

Most Read