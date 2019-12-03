Possible shots fired, heavy police presence in Falkland

Highway 97 is closed between Falkland and Westwold

Highway 97 is closed near Falkland due to a police incident at Westwold Station Road.

“Police have the suspects after many shots fired in a field in Westwold,” one local reported on Facebook.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said Highway 97 is closed between Falkland and Westwold and no detour is available.

“Please make alternate travel plans,” RCMP said.

There are reports of approximately a dozen RCMP vehicles and a helicopter in the area.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

