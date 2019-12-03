Possible shots fired, heavy police presence in Falkland

Highway 97 is closed between Falkland and Westwold

Highway 97 is closed near Falkland due to a police incident at Westwold Station Road.

“Police have the suspects after many shots fired in a field in Westwold,” one local reported on Facebook.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said Highway 97 is closed between Falkland and Westwold and no detour is available.

“Please make alternate travel plans,” RCMP said.

There are reports of approximately a dozen RCMP vehicles and a helicopter in the area.

CLOSED – #BCHwy97 – Police incident has closed the highway in Westwold between #MonteLake and #FalklandBC. Assessment in progress, detour not available.

Info here: https://t.co/TTxRpA4rBi — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 3, 2019

#DriverAlert We've heard reports of a convoy of police vehicles travelling along #BCHwy97 near #FalklandBC; unconfirmed reports of a road block set up, with around a dozen police vehicles and a helicopter circling overheard. We have reached out to @SoutheastRCMP. #Kamloops — RadioNLNews (@RadioNLNews) December 3, 2019

Updates will be provided as they become available.

