Heat wave: cooling centres open in Kelowna

Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland facilities open doors to help communities beat the heat

Cooling stations are opening Sunday to help Central Okanagan communities beat the heat.

With temperatures expected to rise to the mid-40s across the region and in response to a heat warning issued by Environment Canada, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations centre has been activated.

Starting Sunday, June 27, the following locations are open as cooling centres:

City of Kelowna

Parkinson Activity Centre, 1700 Parkinson Way, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Rutland Activity Centre, 765 Dodd Rd., 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

City of West Kelowna

Lakeview Heights Baptist Church, 2630 Alhambra Dr., 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

District of Peachland

Peachland Community Centre, 4450 6th Street, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cooling centres will stay open until the heat wave subsides to better protect residents from increased heat-related illnesses.

Cooling centres will adhere to provincial health orders to keep people safe. Supplies of water, masks and hand sanitzer will be available.

Masks are mandatory indoors.

READ MORE: Look out for Garlic mustard in the Okanagan: B.C. Invasive Species Council

READ MORE: Heat wave prompts need to be neighbourly in Okanagan

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.