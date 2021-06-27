Heat wave: cooling centres open in Kelowna

Cooling stations are opening Sunday to help Central Okanagan communities beat the heat.
With temperatures expected to rise to the mid-40s across the region and in response to a heat warning issued by Environment Canada, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations centre has been activated.
Starting Sunday, June 27, the following locations are open as cooling centres:
City of Kelowna
Parkinson Activity Centre, 1700 Parkinson Way, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rutland Activity Centre, 765 Dodd Rd., 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
City of West Kelowna
Lakeview Heights Baptist Church, 2630 Alhambra Dr., 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
District of Peachland
Peachland Community Centre, 4450 6th Street, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Cooling centres will stay open until the heat wave subsides to better protect residents from increased heat-related illnesses.
Cooling centres will adhere to provincial health orders to keep people safe. Supplies of water, masks and hand sanitzer will be available.
Masks are mandatory indoors.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.