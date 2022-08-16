Heat warning in effect for Central and South Okanagan

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 35 C to 40 C, while overnight lows will be near 18 C

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Central and South Okanagan, including Kelowna and Penticton.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 35 C to 40 C, while overnight lows will be near 18 C. The warning is in effect from Wednesday through to Friday morning.

Unsettled weather and cooler temperatures are forecast beginning Friday. Environment Canada and local medical health officers expect an increase in health and safety risks from heat and are advising the public to take precautions.

The advice is to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. To reduce your heat risk, schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Also, seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot such as a public building.

Other advice includes connecting with family members and friends who may be more susceptible to heat illness such as seniors, children, and people with underlying health conditions. Make sure pets have plenty of water and are with you in cool locations.

