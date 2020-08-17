Expect sun and heat in the Okanagan and possible thunderstorms in the Shuswap. (Pixabay)

Heat warning for Okanagan, thunderstorm watch for Shuswap

Expect highs of 35 C in the Okanagan and strong winds in the Shuswap area

The hot summer continues with a heat warning in effect for the Okanagan Valley.

Environment Canada is forcasting temperatures to reach 35 C with overnight lows near 18 C. The increase in temperature is due to a ridge of high pressure over southern B.C.

Monday’s (Aug. 17) temperatures will be two to three degrees cooler than yesterday, reaching mid-30s again on Tuesday (Aug. 18).

In the Shuswap area; however, the story is a little different. Environment Canada said conditions are shaping up to be ideal for severe thunderstorms, with strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for the area.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Environment Canada weather

