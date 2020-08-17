Heat warning for Okanagan, thunderstorm watch for Shuswap

The hot summer continues with a heat warning in effect for the Okanagan Valley.
Environment Canada is forcasting temperatures to reach 35 C with overnight lows near 18 C. The increase in temperature is due to a ridge of high pressure over southern B.C.
Monday’s (Aug. 17) temperatures will be two to three degrees cooler than yesterday, reaching mid-30s again on Tuesday (Aug. 18).
In the Shuswap area; however, the story is a little different. Environment Canada said conditions are shaping up to be ideal for severe thunderstorms, with strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for the area.