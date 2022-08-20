Heat warning, air quality statement ends as thunderstorms loom for Okanagan, Shuswap

Environment Canada calling for potential thunderstorms across the Interior this weekend

A common summertime weather trend could hit B.C.’s Interior yet again this weekend, as Environment Canada ends its heat warning for the South Okanagan and special air quality statement for the Shuswap.

After a nearly week-long heat wave in parts of the province, experts are calling for a risk of say thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon (Aug. 20) and into Sunday for much of the region.

Bobby Sekhon, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, told Black Press Media after the late July heat wave that thunderstorms are a common occurrence following extreme temperatures.

And with Penticton under a heat warning for most of this week, the risk of thunderstorms are in play for the weekend.

But the same could be said for the entire region.

The federal department predicts a 40 percent chance of showers for Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm, as well as a “risk of thunderstorms” Saturday afternoon.

This weekend’s forecast follows severe thunderstorm warnings across the region from Aug. 11 to 12.

VIDEO: Recent lightning storms in the Okanagan ‘significant’ and ‘notable’

On Saturday morning, Aug. 20, Environment Canada ended its special air quality statement for the Shuswap. Still, forecasts for Salmon Arm this weekend, and even Penticton, include “local smoke.”

Unlike on Aug. 4 when temperatures across the Okanagan and Shuswap dropped by six to eight degrees following the July heat wave, people in the Interior can expect the warm weather to stick around time around.

Highs in Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and the Shuswap will remain in the 30s C throughout the weekend and into Monday.

Contrary to last weekend, Environment Canada has not issued a “severe” thunderstorm warning for Saturday and Sunday.

