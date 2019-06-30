Insulin pump. (Adam Levine/Flickr)

Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks

Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk

People with diabetes are being asked to check which insulin pump they have after Health Canada said they might be vulnerable to cybersecurity risks.

The agency said Saturday that certain older Medtronic MiniMed 508 and MiniMed Paradigm insulin pumps distributed between 2010 and 2015 could be vulnerable to “changes to pump settings by an unauthorized person.”

Those changes could lead to either too much insulin which could cause hypoglycaemia, or low blood sugar, or too little insulin, leading to hyperglycaemia, or high blood sugar and diabetic ketoacidosis.

Anyone with the affected model of pump is asked to contact their doctor to see if switching to a newer pump is a good idea for them.

Health Canada said it did not have any reports of pumps being hacked at this time. Just over 2,600 of the devices have been sold in Canada.

ALSO READ: Americans head to Canada to buy cheap insulin; some worry about supply here

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lottery ticket in Okanagan worth $1 million

Just Posted

Late Company returns to Kelowna at the Rotary Centre

There will be two showings

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to visit the Okanagan on Canada Day

Kelowna is one of three stops on his Canada-wide tour

Kelowna RCMP identify stabbing suspect

A suspect has been identified in the stabbing of a 16-year old on June 27

Kelowna grocer and KidSport collaborate for charity

The “Give A Little Help A Lot” campaign returns

Lake Country is growing: but by how much?

Lake Country’s development exceeds previous years

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Lottery ticket in Okanagan worth $1 million

Ticket bought in Vernon on Lotto 649 won the Extra Match guaranteed prize draw

Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks

Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk

Lottery ticket in Okanagan worth $1 million

Ticket bought in Vernon on Lotto 649 won the Extra Match guaranteed prize draw

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

Vernon’s Pospisil in all-Canadian Wimbledon affair on Canada Day

Playing his first match in eight months following surgery, Pospisil to face Montreal teen sensation

From the Raptors to Doug Ford: Canadiana references abound at Rolling Stones

Popular classics ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Honky Tonk Woman,’ were balanced with a selection of fan favourites

Man has snooze on Okanagan school roof

Emergency personnel in Vernon called to Seaton Secondary Sunday a.m. for report of ‘man down on roof’

Summerland school was constructed in 1922

MacDonald School location is site of present Summerland Skatepark

Most Read