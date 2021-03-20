A real 3M respirator, the mask in which many Canadian health care workers use to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 spread in health care settings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Health Canada issues advisory over fake N95 masks flooding the market

Since mid-February, authorities have recovered nearly 330,000 fakes from Canadian distributors

Health Canada is warning the public about risks associated with counterfeit N95 respirators being sold across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since mid-February, authorities have recovered nearly 330,000 fake respirators from Canadian distributors and detained another 365,000 at the U.S. border.

The fake masks “lack any assurance of safety, quality and efficacy,” the health agency said in a March 19 advisory.

“Respirators are essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. They help protect health care providers and slow the spread of the disease.”

Illegally-made products have been created to resemble legitimate N95 masks by using the brand of established medical manufacturer, 3M.

The advisory said that products with missing straps, strange odours, or blocked valves are likely not authentic 3M respirators.

“It is illegal to sell or advertise counterfeit health products. The Department takes this issue seriously and will use all available tools to stop these activities,” the advisory detailed.

So far, Health Canada has detected three fake respirator versions circulating the country, including ones made to appear as Health Care Particulate Respirator and Surgical Mask 1860 and the 1860S models.

Counterfeit versions of 3M’s Aura Health Care Particulate Respirator and Surgical Mask 1870+ have also been seized by border officials. `

The government agency said it’s working with 3M to identify the source of the fake products and determine where they may have been distributed or sold in the country.

Visit 3M’s website or call its anti-fraud hotline (1-800-426-8688) for help in identifying and reporting suspected counterfeit respirators.


