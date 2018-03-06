UPDATE: Highway 1 near Kamloops now open following fatal crash

Kamloops RCMP are on scene of the collision that sent five to hospital

UPDATE: 8:23 p.m.

Highway 1 west of Kamloops is now open following a serious collision that left one dead.

The road was closed for more than five hours while emergency crews remained on scene clearing the incident.

UPDATE: 4:55 p.m.

Police have confirmed one person is dead following a fatal collision on Highway 1 west of Kamloops that’s left the roadway closed in both directions.

In a news release Tuesday, RCMP said a westbound pickup truck collided head-on with an eastbound pickup truck with four occupants.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene, police said. Four others were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

DriveBC says the highway is expected to re-open at about 6 p.m.

ORIGINAL:

A head-on collision injuring five has closed Highway 1 in both directions west of Kamloops.

RCMP report the highway is closed half a kilometre west of the Cherry Creek Gas Station.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says five people were injured in the crash that occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

While RCMP are not commenting on the extent of the injuries, early reports indicate one person may have died in the crash.

A spokesperson for the BC Ambulance Service (BCAS) says two ground crews and one air ambulance were initially called to the scene, but the air ambulance was told to turn around. The BCAS would only say that four people were transported to hospital in stable condition.

Shelkie says the highway will be closed for at least four hours (until 6 p.m.) while they investigate the scene. More information will be released as RCMP obtain it.

Alternate Routes are available via Highway 5 and Highway 8

#BCHwy1 CLOSED 8KM west of #Kamloops due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. Detour available. https://t.co/xlnXqgO83t — Drive BC (@DriveBC) March 6, 2018

More to come.

