Lumby is proceeding with Halloween fireworks for 2020, but encouraging everyone to stay in their cars or watch from home. (Dale Eurich Photography - 2019)

Halloween fireworks curbed in all but two North Okanagan communities

COVID-19 forces Lake Country, Coldstream, BX, Armstrong to cancel events

Halloween won’t have the same spark it used to in the North Okanagan.

Area fire departments have traditionally celebrated Oct. 31 with fireworks displays. But the need for social distancing due to COVID-19 will leave the skies dark in almost all communities.

Except in Lumby and Enderby.

The rural communities are encouraging people not to gather, but stay in their cars or homes and watch from around town Saturday at 8 p.m.

“Basically everywhere on the northwest side of Lumby you’ll be able to sit in your car and watch the fireworks,” Fire Chief Tony Clayton said.

He expects there could be a few extra visitors in town, considering fireworks have been cancelled in Armstrong, BX, Coldstream and Lake Country.

“I would recommend getting to town early,” Clayton said.

Enderby Fire Chief Cliff Vetter also urges visitors and residents to stay in their cars or watch from home as the department sets off the display from Riverside Park.

“You don’t have to be right in the park to see them,” Vetter said.

READ MORE: 47 % of Vernon parents say no trick-or-treating this Halloween: poll

Enderby also set off fireworks for Canada Day, which “worked out really well,” according to Vetter.

Based on the success, the community decided it would be fine to continue the Halloween tradition.

“We need something through these times,” said Vetter.

Enderby and Lumby have a little more space and smaller populations which allow them to continue with the fireworks displays. Whereas some of the other areas don’t have the same space to accommodate the event.

“We don’t have a huge amount of area for parking,” BX Fire Chief Bill Wacey said. “And we usually get 1,500-2,000 people standing cheek to cheek.”

This will be the first time in 38 years that the fireworks have been postponed in BX.

But the department does have a special treat in store for the community.

“The money that we normally use for the fireworks we are going to use some of it to build a picnic table and bench at the park,” said Wacey of the addition for the park next to the Firehall.

Fireworks in Coldstream, Armstrong and Lake Country have also been cancelled for Oct. 31.

“Usually every year the fire department puts on a fireworks show and bonfire that hundreds of people attend, but due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings etc. and the need to be a good example in health and safety, there will be no Halloween event,” Lake Country’s communications officer Karen Miller said.

Treat trails have also been cancelled in Vernon, both downtown and at the Village Green Centre, and in Armstrong.

READ MORE: No Treat Trail in downtown Vernon this Halloween

The Downtown Vernon Association is holding an online pumpkin carving contest.

Armstrong will have a pumpkin glow as the downtown is lit up with jack-o’-lanterns which can be brought down to Spirit Square from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 31, and they will be on display starting at 4:30 p.m.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FireworksHalloween

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools
Next story
Olympia Taverna fire deemed accidental

Just Posted

Olympia Taverna in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood was destroyed by a fire on Oct. 6. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Olympia Taverna fire deemed accidental

The Kelowna restaurant went up in flames late on Tuesday, Oct. 6

One of the chairs that was damaged in Peachland. (Brad Johnson - Facebook)
Peachland staff, ArtWalk hopeful art chairs will be back after vandalism

The ArtWalk chairs were found damaged less than a week after installation

Lumby is proceeding with Halloween fireworks for 2020, but encouraging everyone to stay in their cars or watch from home. (Dale Eurich Photography - 2019)
Halloween fireworks curbed in all but two North Okanagan communities

COVID-19 forces Lake Country, Coldstream, BX, Armstrong to cancel events

An investigation is underway after reports of individuals linked to the sex trade were spotted near the notorious Salmon River Road property that was the subject of an extensive search in 2017 (pictured) that uncovered the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer file)
Sex workers called out to area near Sagmoen farm: Vernon Mounties

Curtis Sagmoen, convicted in relation to assault of sex trade workers, is prohibited from soliciting escorts

selfie.
Morning Start: Selfies Kill More People Than Sharks

Your morning start for Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

Working smoothly together on May 11, 2020, health minister Adrian Dix, B.C. Liberal health critic Norm Letnick, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and sign language interpreter Nigel Howard. (B.C. government video)
COVID-19 co-operation a casualty of B.C.’s pandemic election

NDP’s Horgan weaponizes senior care, B.C. Liberal Wilkinson calls for ‘wartime economy’

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

Salmon Arm resident Baillie Bridle turned an 80 cent spin of an online slot machine into almost $800,000. (BCL photo)
Salmon Arm woman hits online jackpot, winning close to $800,000

Winner says money may be used to purchase boat

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A male deer was spotted with an arrow through its back near a Columbia Street home Oct. 19, 2020 in Penticton. (Dave Katt / Facebook)
Deer with arrow through back spotted roaming Penticton

Conservation officers are searching for the animal

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds

IIO spoke to seven civillian witnesses and 11 police officers in coming to its decision

A 34-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Williams Lake Monday, Oct 19, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake man treated for gunshot wound after accidental shooting: RCMP

Police are reminding residents to ensure firearms are not loaded when handling them

Most Read