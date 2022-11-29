Hallmark-worthy Tree of Hope lights up Kelowna’s Landmark District

There will be another tree lighting at the downtown Christmas market Kelowna on Dec. 3

The Tree of Hope is once again lighting up Kelowna’s Landmark District along Harvey Avenue.

A crowd of families, pups and Hallmark movie-worthy couples gathered to drink hot chocolate and celebrate the illumination of Kelowna’s largest Christmas tree on Nov. 25.

At the event, people had the opportunity to donate to the YMCA of Southern Interior BC and BGC Okanagan. All funds raised during the Tree of Hope campaign will be matched by the Stober Foundation, to raise hope in the community.

There will be another tree lighting ceremony downtown Kelowna on Dec. 3, in Stuart Park. The downtown event will also feature a street market, live entertainment, skating, and Santa.

