RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)

Gunshot wound puts 1 in hospital after ‘altercation’ in Kelowna

RCMP have one person in custody, ‘no danger to the public’

One person is in hospital with a gunshot wound after an early morning disturbance at an apartment in south-central Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP responded to an altercation between two individuals around 1:39 a.m. March 27 in the 1700 block of Chapman Place near Rosemead Avenue.

Police say one person was found laying in the hallway suffering from a gunshot wound. The other person was found in a residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the two involved are familiar with one another and there is no danger to public safety.

Anyone who may have information on the incident, and has not yet talked with police, are asked to contact Kelowna RCMP 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-16229.

Gunshot wound puts 1 in hospital after 'altercation' in Kelowna

