Medals seized by RCMP.

Guns, drugs and military medals seized by RCMP from Kelowna home

RCMP raided the home where suspected drug trafficking was taking place

RCMP officers who executed a search warrant at a Kelowna home, where suspected drug trafficking was taking place, discovered more than just illicit drugs and weapons inside the residence but also five military medals.

Police searched the home in the 1300-block of Highland Drive South on Feb. 11, seizing a large number of illicit drugs including suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cannabis.

According to Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP, officers also seized firearms, weapons and numerous items used for the production of illicit drugs.

“During the search, we recovered numerous stolen items, including three high-end bicycles worth approximately $15,000,” Cpl. Noseworthy said. “One of the items seized was a set of five military medals.”

Now, police are looking to track down the owner of the medals and are asking for the public’s help.

Guns and drugs seized from home by RCMP.

Two people were arrested during the search, however, were later released without charge, pending further investigation.

If you suspect criminal activity in your neighbourhood, please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300.

