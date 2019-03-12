The Elk Valley RCMP issued 44 motor vehicle infraction tickets between February 15-28. File photo

Gunman shoots 25-year-old man at B.C. port training centre

RCMP investigating after shooting at BC Maritime Employers Association Waterfront Training Centre

A 25-year-old man was shot Tuesday after a gunman walked into a port workers’ training facility in Richmond, according to an email obtained by Black Press Media.

“We have been made aware of a shooting at the [BC Maritime Employers Association] Waterfront Training Centre on Mitchell Island,” said an email from Derek Razzell, manager of safety, security and environment Global Container Terminals Canada, sent at 11:12 a.m.

“Preliminary details is that a gunman entered the site, approached an [International Longshore and Warehouse Union] 502 lashing trainee and shot the victim. It does not appear random, nor do we have any reason to believe that this incident will spill over to any of our sites.”

Richmond RCMP confirmed the shooting, saying they were called to the training centre in the 11000-block of Twigg Place just after 9 a.m.

The 25-year-old man was found suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital.

“A witness reported seeing a man, dressed in black fleeing the area on foot,” the release said.

Not long after, police received a report of a vehicle on fire in the 5600-block of No. 7 Road in Richmond, about a 10-minute drive south from the training centre.

“At this time, police cannot confirm whether the shooting and vehicle fire are related,” RCMP said. “However, the shooting is not believed to be a random incident.”

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed a medical emergency call was made at 9:14 a.m. from the training centre’s address. Three ambulances were deployed and two patients were taken to hospital, one in serious condition.

Razzell said in the email he and his colleagues are in contact with the Port Authority and police in Richmond, Vancouver and Delta.

“As always, please use vigilance when on the sites and report anything suspicious to your direct supervisor, any person in management or if appropriate call 911.”

Anyone with information on the shooting or the vehicle fire is asking to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.

