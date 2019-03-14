Ground broken at Kelowna’s Brooklyn building

There was a ceremony Wednesday for the Bernard Block high-rise

From left to right – Mission Group Executive Vice President Luke Turri, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, Brooklyn Owner Morgan Long, Brooklyn Owner Nikki Csek, Downtown Kelowna Association Executive Director Mark Burley, Accelerate Okanagan Growth Program Lead Fraser Johnston, Kelowna Chamber of Commerce President Carmen Sparg, Mission Group Vice President of Development Lisa Lock. Photo: Mission Group

Mission Group, a Kelowna’s community builder, conducted their ceremony for their 25-storey mixed-use high-rise, Brooklyn at Bernard Block, early Wednesday.

Brooklyn is located at 1471 St. Paul Street and is expected to be completed in 2021.

“With 178 homes, Brooklyn answers a strong need for multi-family housing density in Kelowna’s vibrant city centre,” says Luke Turri, executive vice president, Mission Group. “Brooklyn has proven popular with homeowners who are attracted by the location, energy, and amenities of the Bernard District.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to break ground on Brooklyn alongside some of our homeowners, as well as members of the local community who are helping to breathe new life into the downtown core,” adds Turri.

Brooklyn will be releasing its Urban Collection at the end of April. This will be the final release of homes available at Brooklyn at pre-construction pricing. The Brooklyn Urban Collection features one, one plus den, and two-bedroom homes between 491 and 1,034 square feet with prices starting in the mid $300’s.

Brooklyn is 70 percent sold since launching sales in September 2018.

Brooklyn is adjacent to Bernard Avenue and some of Kelowna’s best attractions such as Okanagan Lake and the recreational City Park.

Recently nominated for a Canadian Home Builders’ Association National Award for Housing Excellence, Brooklyn is the first of the three towers that Mission Group has planned on the former ‘Bargain Shop’ site.

The Brooklyn Presentation Centre is currently open by appointment only, with more information available at www.liveatbrooklyn.com.

