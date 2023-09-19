Green candidate in the running for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream

A North Okanagan woman has stepped up to run for the new Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA position for the B.C. Green Party
Stephanie Hendy is looking to make a difference and give the region more attention from the government.
“Healthcare has become divisive, unequal and unreliable in this province. People with disabilities and chronic illnesses in more rural areas are often left to fend for themselves without the support they need,” said Hendy, who has been involved in B.C. politics since 2015 when she began advocating to remove the age restriction from government-funded insulin pumps. Her campaign was successful in 2018, providing a vital resource to people with diabetes across the province.
Hendy has spent the last 14 years of her career working in providing exercise prescriptions and lifestyle coaching for people with various chronic health conditions as well as the general population. She has spent the most recent three years working in disability management.
She currently sits on the Vernon Climate Action Advisory Committee, an advisory body to the City of Vernon mayor and council to ensure the city follows best practice in choosing actions present and future with climate considerations. She also currently volunteers with projects initiating from Vernon’s Climate Action Now! group and the Okanagan Transit Alliance.
