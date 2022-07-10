A screenshot from a video uploaded to Facebook of a grass fire off of Highway 97 in Kelowna on July 10, 2022 (Sonja Petroff/Facebook)

Grass fire north of Kelowna Airport quickly snuffed by passing motorists

The fire was out and motorists had moved on before 1 p.m.

A small grass fire sparked just off of Highway 97 Sunday (July 10).

Smoke could be seen around 12:30 p.m. and northbound traffic slowed along the highway, just past Old Vernon Road and the Kelowna airport.

Several motorists pulled over to put out the small blaze a video posted to Facebook showed. .

Fortunately, the ordeal was quick and the flames were out before 1 p.m.

