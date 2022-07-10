Grass fire north of Kelowna Airport quickly snuffed by passing motorists

A small grass fire sparked just off of Highway 97 Sunday (July 10).
Smoke could be seen around 12:30 p.m. and northbound traffic slowed along the highway, just past Old Vernon Road and the Kelowna airport.
Several motorists pulled over to put out the small blaze a video posted to Facebook showed. .
Fortunately, the ordeal was quick and the flames were out before 1 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/519836689/videos/591349512517537/
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on