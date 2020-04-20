Grass fire extinguished at Bertram Park in Kelowna

Kelowna fire crews are responding to a smouldering grass fire in Bertram Park

UPDATE: 11:55 a.m.

An Regional District of the Central Okanagan said the fire is out but Bertram Park is to remain closed while crews are on scene.

A witness stated the fire appeared to have sparked in a stump at the top of a hill in the park.

The park was open to visitors at the time of the blaze. No one was injured in the incident.

—————

A fire that sparked in a tree has spread to the grass at Bertram Park, off Lakeshore Road, in Kelowna.

The grass fire is slow-moving and considered a rank 1 blaze, which indicates its smouldering, with light-white smoke and no open flame.

The blaze is reported to be 100 by 140 feet.

Crews are getting a good handle on the fire which was first reported about 11 a.m. Monday (April 20).

It’s currently unclear how the blaze started.

More to come.

bcwildfire

