Grand opening for new Kelowna Costco set for Feb. 17

Costco has been stocking the new outlet for the last several weeks

Costco will unveil its new Kelowna store on Thursday, Feb. 17. with a grand opening at 7 a.m.

Area Costco members, who are signed up for email notices, got that news yesterday (Jan. 27), according to a company spokesperson.

Costco has been stocking the new outlet at 2125 Baron Rd. for the last several weeks.

“It will have more products and services such as expanded hearing aid and optical centres,” the spokesperson added.

“In our old location we only have one, what we call freezer box, in the new location we will have two of those, so more selection there. Also, an expanded fresh department in terms of the size of the service deli, meat department and bakery.”

The current store will close at 6 p.m. on Feb 16.

There is no word yet on what will happen to that location.

