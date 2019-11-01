Government-run pot shop proposed for Rutland

School district is concerned the proposed location is too close to an elementary school

A new, provincially operated pot shop could soon be making its way to the Rutland area.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch has submitted its application to open a BC Cannabis Store at Willow Park Shopping Centre in Rutland.

If approved, the store would employ around 15 unionized staff members. The store’s proposed hours of operation are between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

“BC Cannabis Stores retail locations are bright, clean, welcoming and professional, providing our customers with a safe and favourable alternative to purchasing non-medical cannabis from the illicit market,” stated the application.

BC Cannabis Stores have also been proposed for West Kelowna and Penticton.

The proposed West Kelowna location has been forwarded to a Nov. 12 public hearing. The Central Okanagan School District has taken issue with the proposed location of the shop, due to it being just 160 metres away from George Pringle Elementary School.

The Willow Park location would need to be rezoned to allow for retail cannabis sales, so a public hearing would need to be held before city council’s final approval.

