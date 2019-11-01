The BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops. (Black Press file photo)

Government-run pot shop proposed for Rutland

School district is concerned the proposed location is too close to an elementary school

A new, provincially operated pot shop could soon be making its way to the Rutland area.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch has submitted its application to open a BC Cannabis Store at Willow Park Shopping Centre in Rutland.

If approved, the store would employ around 15 unionized staff members. The store’s proposed hours of operation are between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

“BC Cannabis Stores retail locations are bright, clean, welcoming and professional, providing our customers with a safe and favourable alternative to purchasing non-medical cannabis from the illicit market,” stated the application.

BC Cannabis Stores have also been proposed for West Kelowna and Penticton.

The proposed West Kelowna location has been forwarded to a Nov. 12 public hearing. The Central Okanagan School District has taken issue with the proposed location of the shop, due to it being just 160 metres away from George Pringle Elementary School.

The Willow Park location would need to be rezoned to allow for retail cannabis sales, so a public hearing would need to be held before city council’s final approval.

READ MORE: Kelowna International Airport wants to increase its fees for infrastructure projects

READ MORE: Kelowna mayor proud of his first year in office after re-election despite community pushback

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Dog found suffering in woods finds fur-ever home in Greater Victoria
Next story
‘Orcas are not for entertainment:’ Activist plans to disrupt West Coast whale watching

Just Posted

Remembrance Day ceremonies planned throughout Central Okanagan

Find out where ceremonies will be on Nov. 11

Rockets add former Blazer to roster

Kobe Mohr will join the Rockets for Friday nights game against Prince George

Government-run pot shop proposed for Rutland

School district is concerned the proposed location is too close to an elementary school

Man who died from Malakwa RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

Three Kelowna residents to be recognized for saving man’s life

The men helped keep Kevin Trottier alive after he crashed his car suffering a heart attack

Fashion Fridays: Things a stylist would remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Penticton firefighters free child’s hand stuck in van door

Fire department called to Penticton hospital to help free child’s fingers from vehicle

B.C.’s Ms. Frizzle turns school bus into submarine

Sonia Cinelli decorates her bus every year. This year, she went under the sea

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Okanagan’s Shanda Hill makes Canadian history

Ultra athlete completes double deca, the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlon races, in a row

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

South Okanagan woman runs group saving dogs from certain death

A woman who founded a cross-border dog rescue society is now operating… Continue reading

Festival of Lights has been popular Summerland tradition

Launch of festive season started more than three decades ago

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Most Read